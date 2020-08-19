Grace Montañez Davis - the Lincoln Heights native who became L.A.’s first female Mexican-American deputy mayor - has died at age 93, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Born to Mexican immigrants on Nov. 24, 1926, Davis became politically active at college while earning a bachelor’s in chemistry at Immaculate Heart College, and studying microbiology in graduate school at UCLA.

She was appointed deputy mayor under Mayor Tom Bradley in August 1975 - 45 years ago, almost to the day - and served until 1990. That made her the highest ranking woman and Latina during Bradley's administration.

“Before she moves, she knows the facts and figures,” Tom Houston, former chief of staff for Bradley, told The Times in 1985. “She takes her time. She is appropriately cautious. And she generally knows the outcome.”

