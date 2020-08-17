Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish performed during an April 2019 appearance with Mayor Eric Garcetti at Cleveland Charter High.

Billie Eilish will be among the musical performers at the Democratic National Convention, Variety reported. The Highland Park native will be joining Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Prince Royce, and The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), among other acts.

Eilish tweeted that she will be performing on Wednesday, August 19. The Democratic National Convention runs from Monday until August 20.

Eilish, by the way, turned 18 last December. This will be the first election in which she is eligible to vote.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments