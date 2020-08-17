Billie Eilish will be among the musical performers at the Democratic National Convention, Variety reported. The Highland Park native will be joining Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Prince Royce, and The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), among other acts.

Eilish tweeted that she will be performing on Wednesday, August 19. The Democratic National Convention runs from Monday until August 20.

Eilish, by the way, turned 18 last December. This will be the first election in which she is eligible to vote.