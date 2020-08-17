Billie Eilish will be among the musical performers at the Democratic National Convention, Variety reported. The Highland Park native will be joining Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Prince Royce, and The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), among other acts.
Eilish tweeted that she will be performing on Wednesday, August 19. The Democratic National Convention runs from Monday until August 20.
Eilish, by the way, turned 18 last December. This will be the first election in which she is eligible to vote.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.