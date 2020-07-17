Highland Park - Can this neighborhood's rich culture of music survive the pandemic - when it was already dealing with the changes and changes triggered by gentrification?

The people behind the concerts, the clubs, the record stores, even the dance studios of Highland Park tell the Los Angeles Times about surviving hard times.

“This is the first time in 17 years I’m not programming concerts,” said Andrew Lojero, one of the people behind the promoter ArtDon’tSleep and its spinoff Jazz Is Dead, which releases albums and produces concerts around Highland Park. “We’re all hanging tough, [but] we are definitely worried about being able to afford our studio."

