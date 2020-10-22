Highland Park - Historic preservationist Charlie Fisher keeps more than 20 cars on or near his property - ranging from a 1920 Ford Model T to a 1936 Nash Ambassador to a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero. And two Volkswagen Beetles.

They take up parking spaces that other people need. Some of the cars are a wreck. Most of them have to be moved for street-cleaning days (a four-hour process in total) - and some of them require a tow-truck.

Still … kind of cool, right?

A 10-minute documentary short called Charlie’s Lot looks at Fisher, his cars, and other who have to deal with them both. The video is part of Tom Carroll’s web series, “Tom Explores Los Angeles.”

“Charlie talks about his cars like he's running an orphanage,” Carroll says.

Los Angeles Magazine also looks at most of the cars in more depth, with photos and anecdotes, including Fisher's story about buying his 1936 Chevrolet Master Sport.

"It hadn’t been driven since the mid 60s and was parked off the road in a vacant area of Mt. Washington," Fisher said. "A victim of the Hillside Strangler showed up at that same location later."

Read more at Los Angeles Magazine.