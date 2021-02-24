Gelson’s Markets - which operates a store in Silver Lake - has been acquired by Pan Pacific International Holdings, the Orange County Register reported.

Pan Pacific has 638 stores, most of them in Japan. U.S holdings include Marukai stores in California and the Don Quijote brand in Hawaii and Japan.

Gelson’s chief executive said the deal will offer more growth opportunities for Gelson’s, which had already expanded from 17 to 27 stores under its current owner, TPG Capital.

The deal is expected to close sometime this spring.

Brothers Eugene and Bernie Gelson opened the first Gelson's supermarket in Burbank 70 years ago.