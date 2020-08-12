Former state Senate Leader Kevin de León is now expected to be appointed to the L.A. City Council in October, with a "caretaker" managing Council District 14 before then, the Los Angeles Times reported.
De León won a March race to represent the district that covers downtown to Eagle Rock, but was not slated to be seated until December. Now Council President Nury Martinez has set out plans to bring him in early.
He will be taking over for Councilman Jose Huizar, who was suspended from the Council in June after being arrested on federal racketeering charges. Huizar has also has not voted on city issues since the middle of May, when Martinez asked him to stop attending council meetings. But he has not resigned from his council seat.
The caretaker will handle mundane day-to-day responsibilities such as reviewing mail and approving time sheets for staff. However, the caretaker will not be able to vote at council meetings.
Council District 14 includes all or portions of Boyle Heights, Downtown L.A., Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hermon, Highland Park and Monterey Hills.
