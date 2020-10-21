In his first Los Angeles City Council meeting since being sworn in last week, Kevin de Leon today introduced two motions to increase the number of transitional housing units for homeless people throughout his district, which includes all of Skid Row, portions of downtown and Boyle Heights.

De Leon was appointed a week ago to fill the District 14 seat that had been vacant since Jose Huizar was suspended from the council in June.

"Starting on day one, we are pushing for the construction of more than 200 new beds and prioritizing nine sites throughout CD 14 for potential new interim housing projects," de Leon said.

The first motion seeks to establish a partnership between the city and county of Los Angeles to build up to 232 homeless housing units on a newly purchased lot. These new beds would be constructed at 1060 N. Vignes St., between Union Station and the Homegirl Cafe.

De Leon's second motion seeks additional locations to construct homeless housing, directing city departments to determine the feasibility of new projects at nine private property sites within the district.

A half-dozen of those sites are located in heavily industrial areas in and around downtown, de Leon said. The remaining three sites would serve Boyle Heights, the Arts District, and El Sereno.