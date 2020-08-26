The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously today to extend a limit on third-party food delivery apps that keeps them from charging more than 15% of an order to restaurants.

The extension of the ordinance also caps non-delivery fees to no more than 5% and ensures all customer tips go to the delivery person. The original provisions of the delivery app fees, which were set in early June, were set to expire Monday.

"Local restaurants were impacted by exorbitant delivery fees long before the pandemic struck, and in recent years, the use of delivery apps has monopolized delivery services for most restaurants,'' said Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who introduced the limits.

The ordinance will end 90 days after the prohibition of indoor on-site dining has been lifted.

The councilman said the Economic Workforce and Development Department and the Chief Legislative Analyst's Office conducted a survey of restaurant owners, and 73% reported the limit on delivery charges has been beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 95% of restaurants reported that they would like the ordinance to be extended.