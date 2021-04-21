The publisher of the Los Feliz Ledger has taken a City Council member to task for reportedly leaving early from meetings with constituents.
Publisher Allison Cohen noted that 4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman left a recent Zoom meeting over a Los Feliz homeless encampment, saying she had to take care of her children. It's not the first time that Raman, a Silver Lake resident, has exited a community meeting this way, Cohen said.
“This is the fourth time since January—that I know of—where Raman has used the excuse of her children to leave constituent meetings before they were over,” Cohen wrote. “It’s bad form on her part, disingenuous and needs to stop. Children should not be used as excuses or props for an elected official to repeatedly get out of answering tough constituent questions.”
Jesse Zwick, a spokesperson for Raman, told The Eastsider, “We don't have a comment on Ms. Cohen's sexist remarks re: CM's childcare obligations.”
Well, I find this complaint a bit questionable. But the story never said why the councilwoman was ever at the meeting, was it supposed to be a meeting with her over the issue?
I will admit, I want to give some leeway and understanding to the councilwoman, but I find the comment by her spokesperson reprehensible, an amateur attack. There was nothing sexist about the complaint against her! Whether she was exploiting child care as an excuse to get out of the meeting is another matter, but I’m offended by the accusation of sexism about the complaint. That was simply villianization.
As for whether she was exploiting child care to get out of the meeting, well, my experience over the years is that those at the meeting were lucky to have the councilwoman there, most often you would expect only a staff member from an elected official’s office, for various reasons. If she had not gone to the great effort to sit in on the meeting personally, she would have no complaints now.
She has zero time to respond to her own constituents but will make sure that her staff responds to news articles by calling them "sexists" LMAO. Can't wait for this useless politician to be recalled
Actually, as the story says, she did put in time to meet with her constitutents. We are given no clue as to whether she stayed in the meet for 10 minutes or 3 hours before bowing out for life necessities.
You can't complain she give no time to her constituents, she did give them time, just not unlimited. As I said, I'm surprised she did that, that is uncommon among elected officials, the routine is to send a staffer, only rarely do you get a direct meeting with the elected official.
