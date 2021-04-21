The publisher of the Los Feliz Ledger has taken a City Council member to task for reportedly leaving early from meetings with constituents.

Publisher Allison Cohen noted that 4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman left a recent Zoom meeting over a Los Feliz homeless encampment, saying she had to take care of her children. It's not the first time that Raman, a Silver Lake resident, has exited a community meeting this way, Cohen said.

“This is the fourth time since January—that I know of—where Raman has used the excuse of her children to leave constituent meetings before they were over,” Cohen wrote. “It’s bad form on her part, disingenuous and needs to stop. Children should not be used as excuses or props for an elected official to repeatedly get out of answering tough constituent questions.”

Jesse Zwick, a spokesperson for Raman, told The Eastsider, “We don't have a comment on Ms. Cohen's sexist remarks re: CM's childcare obligations.”

Read more at the Los Feliz Ledger.