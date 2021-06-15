News Brief Silver Lake

Gardeners seem to thrive on the Eastside of Los Angeles, at least judging from the L.A. Times. Working with a Boyle Heights nonprofit called Las Fotos Project, the Times commissioned nine high school students for pictures and profiles of plant people.

Those profiles ended top including professional and amateur gardeners from Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, Highland Park, and El Sereno (as well as Jefferson Park, Long Beach, South Central, and Pomona) - with their personal takes on plants.

Cristina Jaquez of El Sereno, for example, told the Times that, if she could be any plant in the world, she would probably be a bean. “Bean plants move around a lot. They reach out and leave the soil good for other plants to grow. They are helpful.”

