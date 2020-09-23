The Los Angeles Times has endorsed incumbent David Ryu in the District 4 runoff race for City Council - giving him high marks for his ban on political contributions from real estate developers, his support for more shelters and housing in his district, and "his willingness to listen, learn and respond, and to fight the good fight in the face of opposition from defenders of the status quo.”
The paper notes, however that challenger Nithya Raman has helped drive the political conversation to topics of systemic racism, police reform, homelessness and evictions.
“Ryu and other council members would do well to consider her proposals on affordable housing construction and protected bus and bike lanes,” the Times said.
District 4 includes portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake. The runoff election is scheduled for Nov. 4.
