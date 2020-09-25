News Brief Silver Lake

A Los Angeles police officer was arrested Thursday for a second time in connection with an alleged theft during a police operation at an illegal marijuana grow in January, the L.A. Times reported. 

Officer Luis Mota - a 46-year-old office assigned to the LAPD's Northeast Division, which patrols an area stretching from Eagle Rock to Echo Park - was rearrested on a felony burglary charge brought by L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s office.

He was first arrested Jan. 27 on suspicion of theft. As narcotics officers conducted enforcement at a cannabis grow facility, an employee said cash was missing from her backpack. Surveillance video pointed to Mota.

This new charge of burglary was based on the findings of an internal affairs investigation. Lacey’s office would not comment on what new information or evidence prompted the added charge.

Read more at the Los Angeles Times

