A Los Angeles police officer was arrested Thursday for a second time in connection with an alleged theft during a police operation at an illegal marijuana grow in January, the L.A. Times reported.
Officer Luis Mota - a 46-year-old office assigned to the LAPD's Northeast Division, which patrols an area stretching from Eagle Rock to Echo Park - was rearrested on a felony burglary charge brought by L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s office.
He was first arrested Jan. 27 on suspicion of theft. As narcotics officers conducted enforcement at a cannabis grow facility, an employee said cash was missing from her backpack. Surveillance video pointed to Mota.
This new charge of burglary was based on the findings of an internal affairs investigation. Lacey’s office would not comment on what new information or evidence prompted the added charge.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.