Lincoln Heights - A drive-through food distribution at Lincoln Park on Saturday will be serving meals for up to 2,500 families, according to statements from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis and City Councilman Gil Cedillo.
Cedillo is sponsoring the event, and Solis will be acting as host, and as one of the volunteers, according their statements.
The event is drive-through only, Cedillo's office said. Physical distancing and face coverings are required at all times, Solis's office said.
Baby2Baby will also provide free diapers for families with infants.
Where: Lincoln Park, 3845 Selig Place, Los Angeles
When: Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. until noon, or until supplies run out
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.