Lincoln Heights - A drive-through food distribution at Lincoln Park on Saturday will be serving meals for up to 2,500 families, according to statements from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis and City Councilman Gil Cedillo.

Cedillo is sponsoring the event, and Solis will be acting as host, and as one of the volunteers, according their statements.

The event is drive-through only, Cedillo's office said. Physical distancing and face coverings are required at all times, Solis's office said.

Baby2Baby will also provide free diapers for families with infants.

Where: Lincoln Park, 3845 Selig Place, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. until noon, or until supplies run out