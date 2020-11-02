It's the final day of early balloting ahead of tomorrow's election day, and turnout continues to be strong, with more than half of Los Angeles County voters already casting their ballots.

As of Sunday night, more than 2.9 million people had cast ballots, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office. That total includes more than 2.5 million mail ballots -- received either in the mail or from drop boxes -- and nearly 391,400 ballots case in person at one of the 791 early vote centers in the county.

The Sunday night totals put the turnout so far at 50.8%, according to the county.

Any registered voter in the county can cast a ballot at any vote center, regardless of location and the voter's home address. Residents can either use the voting machines at the center or drop off the mail-in ballots that were sent to every registered voter. The centers will be open through 7 p.m. Monday, then from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An interactive map showing the locations of all vote centers in Los Angeles County is available at www.lavote.net. The website also provides locations of the drop boxes.

"On Election Night, we will have a good picture of most contests, but the outcomes of close contests may take days or weeks to settle. This is normal," Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement.