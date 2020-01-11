Los Feliz -- A group of homeowners and residents have filed a lawsuit over the city's plans to build a 100-bed homeless shelter on the edge of Griffith Park, the L.A. Times reports.

The $6.6 million shelter would include a large tent-like structure and trailers, which would be set up on parking lot on Riverside Drive near the Mulholland Fountain.

The lawsuit claims the city wrongly exempted the project from an extensive environmental impact review under state law. The project may have also violated the agreement under which the parkland was given to the city.

