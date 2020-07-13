East Hollywood - A woman said Hollywood Premier nursing home did not tell her for two weeks that her father had tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reported. The news finally came to her a day before he died.

Jamie Ivey is now suing the skilled care facility on Fountain Avenue.

“They knew he was positive and they didn’t even tell me. They never told me until I pressed the last day,” Ivey said. “Why didn’t you notify me? Why wasn’t he sent to the hospital? … Why did you keep him there?”

James Ivey, 78, died April 20, with COVID-19 listed among the causes

The Times notes that a growing number of lawsuits are being filed in California accusing nursing home staff and administrators of negligence, reckless misconduct and elder abuse in their response to the coronavirus. At least 3,176 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, 49% of the statewide total, according to data compiled by The Times.

Administrators at Hollywood Premier did not respond to messages from the Times seeking comment.