Silver Lake - Little Pine, the all-vegan restaurant on Rowena Avenue, plans to reopen - but you won't see its famous founder, musician and animal rights activist Moby, Eater LA reports.

In fact, the five-year-old restaurant has a new ownership group altogether, as well as a new chef.

The restaurant has been closed throughout the pandemic, and Moby was accused of not doing enough to protect staff during the shutdown.

The new chef - vegan cookbook author and TV personality Roberto Martin - plans to use more vegetables and less fake meat, such as Beyond or Impossible.

Moby may remain involved with the new business partnership in a background capacity, but will not be involved in operations. No firm reopening date has been set.

Read more at Eater LA.

