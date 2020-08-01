News Brief Silver Lake street scene.JPG

Los Feliz - A florist near Vermont and Melbourne avenues says her business was burglarized twice in July - most recently on Thursday morning, KTLA 5 reported.

“When I got the call, I cannot believe it,” said Mia Choi, owner of Floral Art By Mia. “People spread salt on my wound before it healed.”

Three weeks ago, a man appeared on camera stealing laptops from the store. On Thursday, a thief stole cash after breaking the glass to get inside overnight.

Choi says police told her several other businesses nearby were also robbed.

Read more at KTLA 5.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments