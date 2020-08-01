Los Feliz - A florist near Vermont and Melbourne avenues says her business was burglarized twice in July - most recently on Thursday morning, KTLA 5 reported.
“When I got the call, I cannot believe it,” said Mia Choi, owner of Floral Art By Mia. “People spread salt on my wound before it healed.”
Three weeks ago, a man appeared on camera stealing laptops from the store. On Thursday, a thief stole cash after breaking the glass to get inside overnight.
Choi says police told her several other businesses nearby were also robbed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.