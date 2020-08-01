Los Feliz - A florist near Vermont and Melbourne avenues says her business was burglarized twice in July - most recently on Thursday morning, KTLA 5 reported.

“When I got the call, I cannot believe it,” said Mia Choi, owner of Floral Art By Mia. “People spread salt on my wound before it healed.”

Three weeks ago, a man appeared on camera stealing laptops from the store. On Thursday, a thief stole cash after breaking the glass to get inside overnight.

Choi says police told her several other businesses nearby were also robbed.

