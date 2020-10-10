Echo Park -- Historian Natalia Molina, who grew up in Echo Park, was among the 21 MacArthur Fellows announced this week.
Molina will receive a $625,000 grant from The MacArthur Foundation in recognition for her work looking at how long-held stereotypes of immigrants have shaped their experience in the U.S. and continue to influence government policies.
She’s currently working on a book about the role Mexican restaurants in Echo Park played in the immigrant community. Molina’s grandmother, Natalia Barraza, owned a Sunset Boulevard restaurant known as El Nayarit, which is now home to The Echo nightclub.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.