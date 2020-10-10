News Brief Echo Park.JPG

Echo Park -- Historian Natalia Molina, who grew up in Echo Park, was among the 21 MacArthur Fellows announced this week. 

Molina will receive a $625,000 grant from The MacArthur Foundation in recognition for her work looking at how long-held stereotypes of immigrants have shaped their experience in the U.S. and continue to influence government policies. 

She’s currently working on a book about the role Mexican restaurants in Echo Park played in the immigrant community. Molina’s grandmother, Natalia Barraza, owned a Sunset Boulevard restaurant known as El Nayarit, which is now home to The Echo nightclub.

