Eagle Rock - Plans are coming into focus for the bus rapid transit route through the neighborhood.

Boulevard Sentinel reported that Metro is leaning toward running the buses along the side of Colorado Boulevard, in the bike lanes. This was the impression given in a recent presentation by Metro Project Manager Scott Hartwell to the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council.

This is all part of Metro's plan to run an express BRT line from North Hollywood to Pasadena. For the Eagle Rock part of the trip, officials have been debating whether to run the BRT along Colorado Boulevard or the 134 Freeway.

Though using the freeway would bypass some complications of the surface street, if would limit the bus's access to Eagle Rock. Nor would the freeway be any faster than the boulevard route, since it would take extra time to exit and re–enter the freeway at Figueroa Street, where a BRT stop would be located, Hartwell said.

