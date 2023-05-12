Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Montecito Heights:Evelyn Serrano has been named the director of the Audubon Center at Debs Park, replacing Marcos Trinidad, who left to take a regional director job at TreePeople. Serrano, who has extensive experience in public science education, had been serving as the center's Public Programs Manager and previously worked at the California Science Center.
Pulitzer winners announced
Echo Park: Dakota Smith and David Zahniser of Echo Park were among the L.A. Times reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize in the Breaking News category for their coverage of the secret recording of city council members and a labor leader that sent shock waves citywide.
Chicano artist video screening
East LA: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will host a screening highlighting the video art of East L.A. native Harry Gamboa Jr., a founding member of the pioneering Chicano arts collective known as Asco. The screening on Monday, May 15, will feature five short videos Gamboa wrote and directed in the 1980s. Go here for ticket info.
