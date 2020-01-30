Eagle Rock -- A female Occidental College student died at a hospital on Monday shortly after being found in medical distress in a campus residence, President Jonathan Veitch said in a campus email.
The cause of death is not known. The first-year student contacted the Campus Safety department shortly after noon and was then transported in an ambulance to the hospital with two college employees.
"This is a terrible and shocking loss for our entire community," Veitch said in his email.
A campus memorial service is being planned for the student.
