The Eastsider

Eagle Rock -- A female Occidental College student died at a hospital on Monday shortly after being found in medical distress in a campus residence, President Jonathan Veitch said in a campus email.

The cause of death is not known. The first-year student contacted the Campus Safety department shortly after noon and was then transported in an ambulance to the hospital with two college employees.

"This is a terrible and shocking loss for our entire community," Veitch said in his email.  

A campus memorial service is being planned for the student.

