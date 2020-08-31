Los Angeles County's Department of Consumer and Business Affairs today announced settlements with three Southern California-based companies that operate Original Tommy's and Pizza Hut locations for violations of the minimum wage ordinance.

The settlements include the payment of $476,777 in back wages and fines to 132 low-wage workers and the county.

Following a DCBA investigation, the owners of two companies, Tomdan Enterprises Inc. and Koulax Enterprises Inc. -- doing business as Original Tommy's World-Famous Hamburgers -- have agreed to pay $397,775 in back wages and fines for violating the ordinance.

DCBA wage investigators found that the companies had underpaid 96 of its employees over three years dating back to July 2016. The companies agreed to pay $147,775 in back wages and $147,000 in fines directly to the affected employees, plus $103,000 in fines to the county.

Original Tommy's has a location in Eagle Rock.

Based on the review of payroll records of Southern California Pizza Company, a franchisee of Pizza Hut headquartered in Orange, investigators cited the company for violations at six Pizza Hut locations in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including $19,002 in back wages owed to 36 employees, most of whom worked at the company's Los Nietos location near Whittier. The company agreed to pay back wages and total fines of $60,000 to aggrieved workers and the county, according to DCBA.