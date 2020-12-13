Two more local restaurants are down but not necessarily out, in the midst of pandemic restrictions.

Elf Cafe in Echo Park has announced on Instagram that they are suspending service as of Monday, Dec. 14 - but not necessarily walking away altogether.

“Our plan is to take some well-earned time to rest and reflect, then who knows?” Their statement says. “If there is a point in the future where it makes sense to return, we will be back at our home on Sunset Boulevard.”

In the meantime, Dry River Brewing in Boyle Heights seems to be making a more permanent departure from their Anderson Street storefront. They are not, however, going out of the brewing business.

“At the end of the year we will be closing our cozy cellar on Anderson Street,” they said in a recent statement. “This is not the end of Dry River beers, however, as you can still buy your favorites at specialty bottle shops, & we do have more releases coming down the line.”