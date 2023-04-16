Griffith Park - A sign at the Travel Town Train Museum will soon mark where a temporary stockade held Japanese people during World War II. The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved installing the educational sign, which was donated by the Griffith J. Griffith Charitable Foundation.

From December 1941 to early 1942, this northeastern pocket of the park was the first stop for more than 100 detainees on their way to long-term internment at camps further inland.

