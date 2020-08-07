Echo Park - Andrew Kettle, who lived in a tent on the north side of Echo Park Lake, was the 566th person to die homeless in Los Angeles County this year.

KCRW profiled the life and death of the Jersey City native, portraying him as an example of the heightened risk of death every homeless person faces.

Kettle apparently died in his tent in mid-June shortly after being examined by paramedics, who left after saying he was suffering from alcohol withdrawal and needed to "sleep it off," according a friend and neighbor.

Read more at KCRW.