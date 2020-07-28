Councilman David Ryu entered the City Council as a progressive outsider. Five years later, he's being attacked as not progressive enough.
The Los Angeles Times reports on the race for 4th Council District - an area that includes Los Feliz, Griffith Park and a portion of Silver Lake. The November run-off election pits Ryu against Nithya Raman, an activist and urban planner who has been pushing the race further to the left.
“The political climate has shifted — I haven’t,” Ryu said.
Raman said, “We live in a city where almost every politician calls themselves a progressive,” yet “you often see a disconnect” with the policies emerging from City Hall.
