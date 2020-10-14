Silver Lake - A local homeless woman gets the spotlight in the L.A. Times, as columnist Steve Lopez reports on Kristal - “barefoot, caked in dirt, may be pregnant and is often naked as she wanders the streets of Silver Lake,” Lopez said.

City workers told Lopez that Kristal has been hospitalized many times, and she and her boyfriend, Julio have been housed before. But she keeps going back to her old habits, landing back on the streets because of illness and addiction - and resisting help, officials told Lopez.

City Councilmember O’Farrell noted that Kristal had almost been hit by a vehicle recently while crawling across Sunset Boulevard at night. When police arrived, her boyfriend picked her up and carried her away, refusing help.

Read more at the Los Angeles Times.