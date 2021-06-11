4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman was served with a recall notice at her Silver Lake home -- only six months after she took office, reports The LA Times.
Organizers of the recall, which is spearheaded by Los Feliz Ledger publisher Allison Cohen, claim that Raman has proven unresponsive to constituents and have faulted her over several issues, including homeless encampments and opposing height limits on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz.
Recall organizers must still obtain the signatures of 27,000 people in the 4th District to put the issue to a vote, said the Times.
Raman, in a statement to the Times, said “I invite the organizers of this recall to work with me on making it an even better place to live, work, and raise our children.”
Is it too soon to recall Nithya Raman?
4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman was officially served with a notice to recall her from office. The L.A. Times notes the drive was launched only six months after Raman, whose Council District 4 includes Los Feliz and a section of Silver Lake, took office. Would you sign a petition to boot her out of office?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.