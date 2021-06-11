Nithya Raman

4th District Councilmember Nithya Raman was served with a recall notice at her Silver Lake home -- only six months after she took office, reports The LA Times.

Organizers of the recall, which is spearheaded by Los Feliz Ledger publisher Allison Cohen, claim that Raman has proven unresponsive to constituents and have faulted her over several issues, including homeless encampments and opposing height limits on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz.

Recall organizers must still obtain the signatures of 27,000 people in the 4th District to put the issue to a vote, said the Times. 

Raman, in a statement to the Times, said “I invite the organizers of this recall to work with me on making it an even better place to live, work, and raise our children.”

