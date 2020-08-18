News Brief Silver Lake

Rep. Adam B. Schiff has been raising an impressive amount of campaign funds - helping him stand out for some vacancies that may be coming up in the U.S. Senate and the House Democratic leadership, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Schiff - whose Congressional district includes Echo Park, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz - has raised more than $22 million since the beginning of 2019 for his campaign committee and other Democratic groups - including Joe Biden’s presidential race. He now ranks third among House Democrats for fundraising - behind only Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.).

If Kamala Harris becomes vice president, a seat will open up in the U.S. Senate for a Californian. Meanwhile, Pelosi has said she plans to step down as leader of the House Democrats by 2022, opening up a spot in the House leadership.

Read more at the Los Angeles Times.

