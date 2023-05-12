🏛️ Government & Politics
2 Eastside City Council members oppose LAPD Robot dog
The City Council Friday again delayed a vote on whether to accept a donation of a $278,000 dog-like, four-legged robot for the LAPD, according to MyNewsLA.com. Council members who spoke out against it included Eunisses Hernandez, who said she had "grave concerns" about the "Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle" and questioned the long-term costs of the robot. Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez also objected, saying, "At the heart of these questions is, does the community trust the LAPD? And I think the answer is no."
Protester arrested at Cinco De Mayo ceremony
City Hall: A man was arrested during a City Council meeting Friday morning after protesters interrupted Councilmember Kevin de León’s Cinco de Mayo presentation, reports the L.A. Times. Samson Tafolo was charged with battery on a police officer and obstructing a public business establishment. De León’s presence in the council has sparked demonstrations ever since his participation in a secretly recorded conversation with other city leaders was made public last October.
New council members leave imprint on community plans
City Hall: The Downtown L.A. and the Hollywood community plans passed the City Council last week with changes from new council members Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez, reports the L.A. Times
Hernandez asked for, and received, a five-story height limit on stretches of Hill Street, Broadway and other nearby corridors - reversing an effort by her predecessor, Councilmember Gil Cedillo, to get rid of height limits in a section of Chinatown.
Soto-Martinez increased the affordable housing requirements in the Hollywood plan. If successful, the two new plans would bring as many as 135,000 new homes to those areas over the next 20 years.
