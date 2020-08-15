Silver Lake - The “Say Their Names” memorial at Silver Lake Reservoir may not be coming down soon after all.

A co-organizer named Eli Caplan said on NextDoor that the names that are laced into the fence around the Silver Lake reservoirs - names of African-Americans who were killed by police in the United States - will not be coming down this Saturday after all, contrary to an earlier announcement.

“With the evolving nature of information dissemination and a lot of dialogue with passionate community members, who want to keep the names up as long as possible, the names stay up for now!” Caplan said.

Caplan identified himself as the son of co-organizer Lia Brody, who had earlier told The Eastsider that the “Say Their Names: Silver Lake Memorial” was due to come down by Aug. 15.