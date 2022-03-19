Silver Lake - Hi-Tech Automotive on Fountain Avenue made the news - and not in a good way. NBC Los Angeles said neighbors have been complaining for at least 20 years that the full-service repair shop takes up a large percentage of parking spots around the shop - with a notable number of luxury sports cars such as Porches, Maserati, and Ferraris. NBC notes that although this is illegal, the cars do not get ticketed - not even when other cars in the area get cited on street-cleaning days. The news report has prompted a city investigation, NBC said.

