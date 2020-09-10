News Brief Silver Lake

Silver Lake - A barbershop at Sunset Boulevard and Parkman Avenue is sporting a new mural - the exaggerated pout that Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly made toward the Houston Astros at a game in July, CBS LA reports.

Kelly made the face toward Astros batter Carlos Correa after striking him out - during a game of wild pitches from Kelly.

Kelly's mocking lower lip was turned into art (if it wasn't sort of an art form already) by muralist Jonas Never on the side Floyd's Barbershop.

