Silver Lake resident Justina Machado is now appearing on two prime-time shows - on two different major TV networks, the L.A. Times says.

On Pop TV, she plays single mother and military veteran Penelope Alvarez on the reboot of Norman Lear’s sitcom, “One Day at a Time.” Right before that, on ABC, she’d competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“The thing about ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is it reaches so many more homes than my incredible show [‘One Day at a Time’], that should reach everybody’s home,” Machado told the Times. "I know they’ve had Latinas on the show, but they need a whole lot more. And so I was like, 'I’m going to do that. I’m going to be that Puerto Rican woman that’s on that show.'"

