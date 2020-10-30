For an article on drag performers entering the political mainstream, W Magazine talks to Maebe A. Girl, a member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council, and the first drag queen to ever be elected to American public office.

“How can we expect people like you or me to be fairly represented in our government, when there is no one like you or me in our government?” she asked an online audience during a broadcast by the Movement for a People’s Party, an alternative political coalition.

Read more at W Magazine.