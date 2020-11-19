Fire crews this afternoon extinguished a one-acre blaze in the 500 block of North Park Row Drive in Elysian Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The blaze, which broke out at about 2:30 pm, scorched about an acre of brush near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) before it was contained within about half an hour, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.
No word on what may have caused the blaze.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.