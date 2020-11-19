400 park row drive

Fire crews this afternoon extinguished a one-acre blaze in the 500 block of North Park Row Drive in Elysian Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze, which broke out at about 2:30 pm, scorched about an acre of brush near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) before it was contained within about half an hour, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

No word on what may have caused the blaze.

