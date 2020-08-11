Eagle Rock - Resident have noticed their LADWP bills skyrocketing - sometimes to double or triple the usual amount, CBS LA reported.
Sure, power and water use tends to go up during the summer. But for Shanah Blevins, her bill went from $400 for two months to $1,300.
Others started chiming in with similar stories on the Eagle Rock residents Facebook group last week.
The big bills prompted at least one customer to plan on cutting back on his air conditioner usage.
“I’ll just keep the windows open and get a nice breeze in here with some fans,” he said.
