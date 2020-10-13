East Hollywood - The Target store on Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue is finally planning to open, after 10 years of construction ... Well, more like four years of actual construction. The rest pf those years were delays from lawsuits.
Los Angeleno magazine marks the occasion by interviewing … uh … interviewing the construction site.
After sitting idly for so long in the East Hollywood area, the unfinished building seems to have soaked up a solid media savvy - growing substantial followings on Facebook and Twitter under the name Target Husk.
“…It’s a very weird feeling to be on the precipice of this new, yet perhaps inevitable, dawn,” the store told Los Angeleno. “… I feel like I’ve come a really long way, from a half-building covered in fading house wrap, to an actual big-box department store with a working elevator."
The store opens - and Target Husk turns into just Target - on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.