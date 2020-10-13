News Brief Silver Lake

East Hollywood - The Target store on Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue is finally planning to open, after 10 years of construction ... Well, more like four years of actual construction. The rest pf those years were delays from lawsuits.

Los Angeleno magazine marks the occasion by interviewing … uh … interviewing the construction site.

After sitting idly for so long in the East Hollywood area, the unfinished building seems to have soaked up a solid media savvy - growing substantial followings on Facebook and Twitter under the name Target Husk.

“…It’s a very weird feeling to be on the precipice of this new, yet perhaps inevitable, dawn,” the store told Los Angeleno. “… I feel like I’ve come a really long way, from a half-building covered in fading house wrap, to an actual big-box department store with a working elevator."

The store opens - and Target Husk turns into just Target - on Sunday, Oct. 25.

