Boyle Heights - With a population that often avoids speaking to any government representative, will this neighborhood be undercounted in the census?

In the 34th Congressional District, which includes Boyle Heights, self-response rates for the Census are below the state and national averages. That's why volunteers from the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA fanned out across the neighborhood to encourage residents to fill out census forms.

KCRW looks at efforts to convince Boyle Heights residents to fill out the 2020 Census.

