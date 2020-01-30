East Hollywood -- An archive of more than 500 original drawings, blueprints, and ephemera related to Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House is now available online, according to the City of LA’s Department of Cultural Affairs.
The new archive is part of efforts to raise awareness of the hilltop landmark following a $4.4 million renovation and designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The works posted online date from 1918 through the early 21st century.
"Now everyone interested in Frank Lloyd Wright may view documents previously available only to scholars,” said Jeffrey Herr, DCA’s Hollyhock House Curator. “Always stretching technology, Frank Lloyd Wright would be delighted with digital technology and the increased dissemination of his work".
The DCA Hollyhock House Archive is available for viewing online at HollyhockHouseArchive.org.
