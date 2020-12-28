Echo Park -- “Hipster Beach” is the name some of the residents now living at Echo Park Lake call the homeless encampment that stretches down the western edge of park, according to L.A. Magazine. In its latest issue, the magazine explores the history and culture of the encampment in depth.

While critics were shouted down and even threatened during the early days of the encampment, the article notes that opinions started shifting last August, when Brianna Moore, an 18-year-old honors student who was visiting from Oceanside, died of an overdose in one of the tents.

One current resident told the magazine the encampment’s culture has now become “a high school popularity contest,” and the article explores how the camp's in-house culture manages publicity, enforces the rules, and decides who gets to live in the more desirable parts of the camp - and who doesn’t.

Critics of the story took took Twitter, calling the article a "smear" piece and one that shows "disdain for the homeless."

Read the full story at LA Magazine.