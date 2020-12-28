Echo Park -- “Hipster Beach” is the name some of the residents now living at Echo Park Lake call the homeless encampment that stretches down the western edge of park, according to L.A. Magazine. In its latest issue, the magazine explores the history and culture of the encampment in depth.
While critics were shouted down and even threatened during the early days of the encampment, the article notes that opinions started shifting last August, when Brianna Moore, an 18-year-old honors student who was visiting from Oceanside, died of an overdose in one of the tents.
One current resident told the magazine the encampment’s culture has now become “a high school popularity contest,” and the article explores how the camp's in-house culture manages publicity, enforces the rules, and decides who gets to live in the more desirable parts of the camp - and who doesn’t.
Critics of the story took took Twitter, calling the article a "smear" piece and one that shows "disdain for the homeless."
Read the full story at LA Magazine.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That article is decidedly one-sided and paints the picture that area residents welcomed the encampment... It's more that after the failure of the City to do anything, residents (owners and renters) gave up. It's a literal $hi7-show at the park.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.