Firefighters extinguished two small brush fires that broke out late this afternoon on the eastern edge of Elysian Park near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), where traffic was jammed after northbound lanes were closed.
The first fire was reported at about 4:30 pm near the Radio Hill area between the freeway and the 1300 block of N Broadway.
About half an hour later, ground crews and water-dropping aircraft were deployed to fight a second blaze in the same area by northbound freeway lanes and Stadium Way.
Both fires consumed about an acre of brush before being knocked down in about half an hour with reports of injuries or structure damage.
The Radio Hill area of the park has been site of numerous small blazes over the years, some of which have threatened a radio tower. Last year, Councilman Gil Cedillo proposed exploring ways to protect the tower from the fires.
It's a #SIGAELRT in #ElysianPark for the NB #110fwy at Stadium Way where a brush fire has ALL NB LNs closed. As you can imagine the drive is horrible out of South LA. Make your way to the 5 via the 10 to get around. @KNX1070 #knxtraffic @FondoKNXTraffic pic.twitter.com/3dLPRzXUQp— Brian Douglas (@BrianDouglasKNX) May 22, 2021
Looks like our beloved Elysian Park is on fire. Helis dropping water. pic.twitter.com/MXwfE7MTmP— 👹bobby👹 (@BobbyBloomfieId) May 22, 2021
