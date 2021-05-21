Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Firefighters extinguished two small brush fires that broke out late this afternoon on the eastern edge of Elysian Park near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), where traffic was jammed after northbound lanes were closed.

The first fire was reported at about 4:30 pm near the Radio Hill area between the freeway and the 1300 block of N Broadway. 

About half an hour later, ground crews and water-dropping aircraft were deployed to fight a second blaze in the same area by northbound freeway lanes and Stadium Way.

Both fires consumed about an acre of brush before being knocked down in about half an hour with reports of injuries or structure damage. 

The Radio Hill area of the park has been site of numerous small blazes over the years, some of which have threatened a radio tower. Last year, Councilman Gil Cedillo proposed exploring  ways to protect the tower from the fires.

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

