A recipe for a more colorful Thanksgiving? Peter Shire - a painter, sculptor, ceramist and furniture designer based out of Echo Park - applies his artistic skills to the holiday table, according to The New York Times. A founding member of the Memphis design group, Shire decorates the table with cactus-shaped candlesticks, graphic striped dish ware, and utensils inspired by Alexander Calder. The Mexican oilcloth covering the table comes from his brother’s store, Wacko, in Los Feliz.

Though the Bob Baker Marionette Theater has already held some events in their new Highland Park space, their official grand opening is Friday, according to the theater's web site. The theater announced last February that it would me moving to Highland Park from its old home in Echo Park. For the official opening, the theater promises a day of celebration, followed by their first formal show, when the Harlequin Clowns appear for the first time in the new location.

The Eastside lags behind the rest of the city when it comes to retrofitting old buildings to better resist earthquakes, according to the Los Angeles Times. While 29% of the "soft-story" apartments on the Westside and the San Fernando Valley have been addressed, and 26% have been completed in central L.A., only 17% of apartment buildings have been completed here. On the positive side, there aren't that many soft-story apartments here — fewer than 180. The retrofitting involves placing steel frames and strong walls inside the first-story parking garages, because the poles that prop up parking at the ground level in these old buildings aren't strong enough to survive the shaking.

A day in the life of an East Los Angeles school custodian, as reported by L.A. Taco. Edna Logan, 60, goes about her work at Esteban Torres High School - cleaning and removing tags from about 18 classrooms, 12 bathrooms, a staff lounge, and four rehearsal studios. "What’s top priority is restrooms because of the health issue," she said. "So I take time to make sure the restrooms are right because people can get ill, sick, you know?"

The LAPD Northeast Division is seeking more information about a man who earlier this month approached a 13-year-old boy in Highland Park and began rubbing the child's lower back before leaving the area near San Pascual Avenue and Hough Street. Police released suspect information here.

Former 1st District Councilman Ed Reyes has been named the Executive Director of River LA, the influential nonprofit involved in L.A. River development and planning. Reyes, who was termed out of office in 2013, was heavily involved in river issues while on the council. Reyes will start his new job in December, replacing Angela Barranco who was appointed as undersecretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. Reyes grew up in Cypress Park.

The motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights has been identified as 67-year-old Jaclyn Harris, authorities told City News Service. The circumstances of the crash on the eastbound 10 near Soto Street remain under investigation.

An employee of councilman Jose Huizar has filed a $10 million claim against the city, alleging he was retaliated against for talking to the FBI about the representative of the 14th Council District. He's the latest Huizar staffer to file suit over alleged mistreatment. Huizar told the L.A. Times that the claims by employee Jesse Leon were "absolutely false."

The now empty Blue Bottle Coffee space in Echo Park is going to be filled by Silverback Coffee of Rwanda, which roasts beans and operates a coffee shop in Boyle Heights. The shop donates a portion of its profits to benefit charity efforts in Rwanda, where founder Jack Karuletwa grew up. Eater LA says Silverback's new Echo Park shop is expected to open in mid December.

Nate's Friendly Liquor Store on Huntington Drive South was turned into Loser Liquor for a music video shot featuring the pop duo Moby Rich, who sang "Loser" in the parking lot. Looks like Nate's Friendly Liquor has closed, according to comments Yelp! Thanks to Josef Bray-Ali for the tip.