A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
The beating of a homeless man by a police officer in Boyle Heights has sparked reaction from the victim’s attorney, his neighbors and even the police protective league, according to a recap of the April 27 beating by Spectrum News. Officer Frank Hernandez pleaded not guilty two weeks ago to assaulting Richard Castillo in the course of arresting him for trespassing. Video taken by a neighbor shows Castillo had his hands behind his back when Hernandez hit him with a round-house punch to the head. The blows continue as Castillo makes no attempt to fight back. Hernandez has been released without bail, and continues working for the police on "home duty," with full pay. Community activists are calling for Hernandez to be fired, and Castillo’s attorney, Wesley Ouchi, wants Hernandez’s partner investigated as well.
Supporters of Jose Huizar shared their reactions about the 14th District councilman's arrest for allegedly accepting bribes from a wealthy developer, said the L.A. Times. “I can’t find a deeper word than disappointed,” said Isela Gracian, a former executive with the nonprofit East Los Angeles Community Corp., who spent a decade working with Huizar on various efforts. Huizar is also being criticized for posting Santo Niño de Atocha on his Instagram - the patron saint of the wrongly accused.
Rep. Adam Schiff has introduced legislation to give free cloth face coverings to any American who requests one, the Press-Telegram reports. Through the Masks Work Act, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would send out free cloth face coverings through the mail as well as authorize a public service announcement campaign and further research into mask efficacy to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Schiff's district includes Atwater Village, Silver Lake and Echo Park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.