A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

The beating of a homeless man by a police officer in Boyle Heights has sparked reaction from the victim’s attorney, his neighbors and even the police protective league, according to a recap of the April 27 beating by Spectrum News. Officer Frank Hernandez pleaded not guilty two weeks ago to assaulting Richard Castillo in the course of arresting him for trespassing. Video taken by a neighbor shows Castillo had his hands behind his back when Hernandez hit him with a round-house punch to the head. The blows continue as Castillo makes no attempt to fight back. Hernandez has been released without bail, and continues working for the police on "home duty," with full pay. Community activists are calling for Hernandez to be fired, and Castillo’s attorney, Wesley Ouchi, wants Hernandez’s partner investigated as well.

Supporters of Jose Huizar shared their reactions about the 14th District councilman's arrest for allegedly accepting bribes from a wealthy developer, said the L.A. Times. “I can’t find a deeper word than disappointed,” said Isela Gracian, a former executive with the nonprofit East Los Angeles Community Corp., who spent a decade working with Huizar on various efforts. Huizar is also being criticized for posting Santo Niño de Atocha on his Instagram - the patron saint of the wrongly accused.

Rep. Adam Schiff has introduced legislation to give free cloth face coverings to any American who requests one, the Press-Telegram reports. Through the Masks Work Act, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would send out free cloth face coverings through the mail as well as authorize a public service announcement campaign and further research into mask efficacy to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Schiff's district includes Atwater Village, Silver Lake and Echo Park.