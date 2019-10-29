news and notes la river top photo
ABC 7 profiles volunteers who have been giving makeovers to cancer patients in Boyle Heights for the last nine years. Makeup artists, hairdressers, barbers, manicurists, chefs and others converge on Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center for an event called Chavelyta's Pamper-me Day, the most recent of which was last week. The event is organized by Chavelyta's Pink Hood, which is run by Isabel Guillen, a cancer survivor.

Red Flag Day parking restrictions will be imposed starting at 8 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 29 as Santa Ana winds are expected to return.

Plans to close an approximately 1,000-foot gap between two segments of the Los Angeles River bike path are moving forward. The environmental review process has begun, and public comments are now open until December 6, according to the Los Feliz Ledger. Three proposals are being looked at, with the goal of having one uninterrupted bake-and-pedestrian path from the San Fernando Valley to Long Beach along the river.

How to submit comments:

  • Public meetings - November 12, 13, 14 and 16 in Boyle Heights, Little Tokyo, Maywood and Cypress Park, respectively
  • Email - lariverpath@metro.net
  • Online comment - metro.net/lariverpath
  • Mail - Metro Senior Director Lauren Cencic, One Gateway Plaza, 99-22-5, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

