Cal State L.A.'s men's soccer team is heading to the NCAA Division II Final Four as the No. 1 seed, Cal State L.A. has reported. The Golden Eagles are, indeed, the only unbeaten team in the nation (with a season record of 18-0-3). They had been the No. 2 seed in the Super Region 4 until the NCAA announced the re-seeding for the Final Four on Sunday, after Cal State L.A. beat Cal State San Bernardino Saturday night 2-0. The Golden Eagles will face Super Region 3 champion UIndy (16-5-1) in a semifinal game on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Disney Channel actress Bridgit Mendler sold her home in Silver Lake for $1.986 million, according to the L.A. Times. The Cape Cod-inspired house has three bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms inside more than 2,400 square feet of living space. The hillside home also has a view of the reservoir. Mendler, 26, has appeared on the Disney Channel shows "Wizards of Waverly Place" and "Good Luck Charlie," as well as the new sitcom "Merry Happy Whatever." The property last sold six years ago for $1.075 million.

Surveillance video catches a woman defecating in front of an Eagle Rock home, reports CBS2. “She did her doo, and got back in the car," said homeowner Tami Kovacs.

Remember when Occidental College considered merging with Pomona College and moving out to Claremont? If you don't remember, you're to be excused. The proposed "marriage of convenience" was 110 years ago. The Daily Bulletin has the details.