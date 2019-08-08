A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
Caltrans owns 163 vacant homes along part of 710 corridor, even though it's been two years since the freeway extension plan was abandoned, according to an investigation by the Daily News. About half these homes are in Pasadena, though others are in South Pasadena and El Sereno. Caltrans had announced in 2016 that it would begin offering 42 homes for sale. But only 10 have been sold so far.
A former prison inmate who grew up in East L.A. is now eligible for a pardon, under a ruling by California Supreme Court, the L.A. Times said. Susan H. Burton had been in and out of prison over the years, with a crack cocaine habit. But after getting off drugs, she has worked to help other former female inmates adjust to life outside prison. This ruling means Gov. Newsom may legitimately consider granting the application for a pardon. Burton grew up in East L.A. housing projects, and was sexually assaulted several times. In 1982, her 5-year-old son was accidentally hit and killed by an off-duty LAPD officer.
Metro held another meeting Wednesday night at Occidental College over creating a dedicated bus lane that would pass through Eagle Rock, reports CBS2. The line would connect Pasadena and North Hollywood, but a proposal to run it down Eagle Rock Boulevard has attracted the most controversy and attention.
