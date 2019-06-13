A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

A chat with Charlie Matula, co-owner of The Eagle bar on Santa Monica Boulevard. Matula and his husband, Hunter Fox, are elder statesmen of the Silver Lake “leather daddy” scene. KCRW

This weekend will see extended street closures throughout L.A. and Ventura counties for road resurfacing and bridge widening. In East Los Angeles, this includes the southbound 710 between the 60 and I-5, which will be closed overnight starting Friday, and will re-open with extended closures restricting traffic to two lanes on Saturday and Sunday. Search for other specific closures at DOT.

A woman turned herself in to police after anonymous tips pointed to her as the suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Los Feliz last month. After a pedestrian was injured at Hollywood Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, media accounts led to the multiple tips. Los Feliz Ledger.