Eagle Rock's senior lead officer has approached Council District 14 about creating a police foot patrol on Colorado Boulevard in the wake of recent commercial break-ins, reports the Boulevard Sentinel. The proposal comes in the wake of recent break ins. A year ago, five Colorado Boulevard businesses were broken into in a single night.

The L.A. school board approved paying a total of $25 million to settle numerous sexual misconduct lawsuits against district employees, including an incident at El Sereno Elementary in El Sereno. L.A. Times.

Council District 13 says volunteers are needed on the evening of Thursday, Jan 23 to help conduct the annual homeless count in Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Hollywood, Silver Lake, Westlake.

There are two candidates forums coming up this week in the Council District 14 race to succeed termed-out council member Jose Huizar. The Hermon Neighborhood Council will host a forum on Thursday, January 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Center, 5800 Monterey Road at Wheeling Way. One day later, the Eastside Neighborhood Councils in partnership with the League of Women Voters will host a candidate debate at the Los Angeles Christian Presbyterian Church in El Sereno on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

Update: The Glassell Park Improvement Association will host a "Table Town Hall" with the CD 14 candidates next week on Saturday, Jan. 25. Candidates will hop from table-to-table every few minutes to answer questions posed by those in attendance.

